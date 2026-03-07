40 cases registered under the COTPA, 295 people fined for smoking in public places in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) The city police has registered 40 cases and fined 295 people for smoking in public places here.

The action comes following the recent special drive conducted on Friday and in the early hours of Saturday across the north division of the Bengaluru City, they said.

During the operation, police teams carried out surprise inspections at places where smoking is prohibited and took action against individuals who were smoking in public places.

According to police, the teams also inspected shops that had illegally displayed advertisements of cigarettes or beedis at the entrance of their establishments.

Cases were registered against those violating the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) and fines were imposed on individuals found consuming tobacco products in prohibited areas, a senior police officer said.

As part of this operation, a total of 40 cases were registered under the COTPA and 295 people, who were found smoking in prohibited public places, were fined, they added. PTI AMP ROH