40 detained in Meerut ahead of procession hailing Emperor Mihir Bhoj

Meerut, Aug 26 (PTI) Forty people were detained for taking out an illegal procession hailing Emperor Mihir Bhoj in Meerut and Mawana on Tuesday, police said.

The detainees, who included Pathik Sena's national president Mukhiya Gurjar, were later released. According to police, Pathik Sena had called for processions in Mawana and Meerut city to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Pratihar dynasty king, claimed by the Gurjars.

But no permission was given by the authorities to carry them out. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada told PTI that 40 people had been detained because they insisted on taking out the procession. Earlier, Mukhiya Gurjar had announced that a programme would be held on August 26 at the Commissioner's Square on the birth anniversary of Emperor Mihir Bhoj. Heavy security was deployed at the spot following the announcement. Later, another announcement of a programme, this time on Chaudhary Charan Singh University Campus, led to police deployment there. Mukhiya Gurjar on Tuesday garlanded a statue of Dhan Singh Kotwal outside the CMO office. While he was returning from the office, police tried to detain him, but were met with resistance from his supporters, who tried to help him flee in his car, which was eventually intercepted. Police had on Monday arrested Mukhiya Gurjar in a case concerning the illegal occupation of graveyard land in the Parikshitgarh area. He got out on bail. "We are not allowed to celebrate his (Emperor Mihir Bhoj) birth anniversary. If this stepmotherly treatment is done with our society and with us, then we will also have to change our religion again," he said. The community leader said there will be a gathering of the Gurjar community on September 25 and he will seek no permission for it.