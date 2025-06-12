40 held over clash in South 24 Parganas; situation under control: Bengal Police

Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) Forty people have been arrested in connection with a violent clash between two groups in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, which left several police personnel injured and prompted the administration to impose prohibitory orders, an officer said on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred in Maheshtala under the Rabindranagar Police Station area on Wednesday, stemmed from a dispute over the construction of a shop and alleged encroachment on government land.

The unrest quickly spiralled, resulting in vandalism, and additional forces were deployed to bring the situation under control.

"A clash between two groups occurred yesterday afternoon in Rabindra Nagar PS area and adjacent areas of Nadial PS over an illegal construction and consequent plantation on govt land without any permission whatsoever and replacement of an existing shop in the process, resulting in brick batting at police and isolated vandalism in the vicinity," the police said.

The police resorted to "necessary use of force and dispersed the crowd", they said.

"A total of 40 people have been arrested so far in 7 cases registered over the incident. None of those who have indulged in violence will be spared," the police said.

The situation is "now peaceful and under control", a senior officer said.

"Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS have been imposed in Rabindra Nagar PS area in the interest of peace. Representatives of all political parties or groups are advised not to visit the area till 163 BNSS is in place.

"We urge all to keep calm and not indulge in rumour-mongering on social media. Those trying to trigger unrest will be sternly dealt with as per law," the West Bengal police posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Diamond Harbour Police district also confirmed that the situation was "completely under control".

"Three cases have been registered in connection with the clashes and 29 people have been arrested so far," the district police had posted earlier on X, before the arrest count was revised to 40 after further action.

The violence had erupted on Wednesday afternoon, initially over the setting up of a shop, and soon escalated into a large-scale clash, involving brickbatting and vandalism. At least five people, including police personnel, were injured.

The opposition BJP demanded the deployment of central forces in the area, alleging failure of the law enforcement agencies.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, accused the saffron party of politicising a local issue for electoral mileage.

The authorities have advised political leaders and delegations against visiting the area until the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are lifted. PTI DC PNT BDC