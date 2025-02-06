40 injured as bus heading to Maha Kumbh hits truck in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Forty pilgrims were injured on Thursday when a bus travelling from Delhi to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela hit a truck on the Etawah-Kanpur highway in Bakewar area of this district, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 am near Mahewa town when the bus hit a truck from the rear side, said Bakewar Police Station in-charge Bhupendra Singh Rathi said.

The bus was carrying 55 pilgrims at the time of the accident, he added.

Around 40 passengers were injured in the incident and they were rushed to the district hospital.

Four seriously injured patients were referred to Saifai Medical College for advanced treatment.

The preliminary investigations suggest that the mishap occurred due to the bus driver falling asleep while driving, police said. PTI CORR ABN AS AS