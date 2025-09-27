40 kg silver, Rs 20 lakh cash seized from SUV in Rajasthan; 2 held

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Police seized nearly 40 kg of silver ornaments and Rs 20 lakh in cash from a Uttar Pradesh-registered SUV and detained two youths in Bharatpur district, officials said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Digant Anand said the recovery was made during a blockade by Lakhanpur police, who intercepted the vehicle.

Inside the car, police found around 40.296 kg of silver ornaments, mostly anklets and chains, along with a cloth bag containing Rs 20 lakh in cash.

The occupants, identified as Rachit Jain (26) and Nitin Sharma (18) from Agra, failed to produce valid bills or documents for the silver and cash, the SP said.

The items were seized and both men taken into custody for questioning, he added. PTI AG SMV SMV SKY SKY