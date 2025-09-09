40 lakh devotees visit fair in Gujarat's Ambaji; CM lauds arrangements

Ahmedabad: Nearly 40 lakh pilgrims, higher than the population of some countries in the world, visited Goddess Ambaji temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha during a recent fair, which has set an example of efficient management and manpower, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said.

Besides, 2 crore devotees from across the country and the world also witnessed Goddess Amba's darshan online during the Bhadarvi Poonam "maha mela" held at Ambaji temple town in Banaskantha district from September 1-7, as per officials.

"40 lakh pilgrims! That’s a number larger than the population of some countries in Europe and the world! By successfully managing these arrangements, the Bhadarvi Poonam Fair has become a proud example of efficient management and collective effort," Patel said in a post on X on Monday.

He commended the local administration, the temple trust as well as locals directly or indirectly associated with the event's arrangement.

The fair is organised every year during the month of Bhadarva as per the Hindu calendar and draws pilgrims in large numbers, lakhs of whom walk on foot to reach the temple town to offer prayers at the temple of Goddess Amba, one of the 51 shakti peeths.

As per Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devsthan Trust, which manages the temple, preparations for the fair began three months in advance under the state government's guidance and efforts were made to provide every possible service to the pilgrims.

Sharing statistics, the trust in a release said more than 40 lakh pilgrims visited the temple, more than 23 lakh prasad packets were distributed, and more than 4 lakh devotees were offered food free of cost.

During this period, the devotees made offerings of Rs 2.70 crore to the temple, with the state transport service running 13,525 trips carrying around 6 lakh devotees, it said.

More than 2 crore devotees joined the celebration through online media such as YouTube, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), etc, it said.

"The Maha Mela of Bhadarvi Poonam, the confluence of power, devotion and nature, was successfully concluded by the grace of Maa Ambaji. More than 40 lakh pilgrims had darshan of Maa Ambaji in this Maha Mela and felt blessed," he said in the post on X in Gujarati.

શક્તિ, ભક્તિ અને પ્રકૃતિના ત્રિવેણી સંગમ સમો ભાદરવી પૂનમનો મહામેળો માઁ અંબાજીની કૃપાથી સુખરૂપ સંપન્ન થયો.



આ મહામેળામાં 40 લાખથી વધુ યાત્રાળુઓએ માતાજીના દર્શન કરી ધન્યતા અનુભવી.



આટલું મોટું આયોજન સુપેરે પાર પાડવું એ ખરેખર સરાહનીય છે. આ બદલ સૌ યાત્રિકો, અંબાજી માતા દેવસ્થાન…

"It is truly commendable to successfully organise such a big event. For this, I heartily congratulate all the pilgrims, Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust, the administration, charitable organisations and everyone directly and indirectly associated with this arrangement," he said.

He noted the arrangements made for the fair's success, including more than 13,500 bus trips, over 5,000 police personnel joining the tight security arrangements along with the Quick Response Teams, Bomb Disposal Squads, watchtowers, firefighters and surveillance through 535 CCTV cameras.

"A magnificent drone show and a light show with different themes and songs on the temple were enjoyed by lakhs of devotees. More than 2 crore devotees from across the country and the world enjoyed darshan of Maa Amba through online media. Very commendable work was also done through various service camps, in which approximately 5.5 lakh devotees took advantage of free food offerings," he said.