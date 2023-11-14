40 Myanmar soldiers who fled to Mizoram sent back

Aizawl, Nov 14 (PTI) At least 40 of the 43 Myanmarese soldiers, who fled to Mizoram after militia group People's Defence Force overran two military bases in the neighbouring country's Chin state, were handed over to the Myanmar military government on Tuesday, an official said.

He said the soldiers approached Mizoram police at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on Monday after the PDF raided the two military bases at Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi in Chin state.

"Forty Myanmarese soldiers fled to Zokhawthar and approached Mizoram police on Monday, while three others did the same on Tuesday," the official told PTI.

He said around 40 Myanmar soldiers were handed over to Assam Rifles, which in turn handed them over to the Myanmar military government at Tamu in Myanmar on Tuesday. The remaining soldiers will also be pushed back, he added.

A senior state home department official said around 2,500 to 5,000 people from Chin state have fled to Mizoram following heavy gunfight between Myanmar army and pro-democracy rebel groups since Sunday.

Champhai deputy commissioner James Lalrinchhana confirmed that the rebels attacked two military bases at Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi.

In retaliation, the Myanmar army also launched airstrikes at both these places, officials added.

Zokhawthar village council president Lalmuanpuia claimed that at least seven members of PDF have been reportedly killed in the airstrikes.

Zokhawthar and Khawmawi are located in close proximity divided by Tiau river, which runs along the Indo-Myanmar border, while Rihkhawdar is about 4km from Zokhawthar. PTI COR MNB