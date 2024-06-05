'40 out of 40' win will help lead the nation: DMK chief M K Stalin

Chennai: INDIA bloc will take up the task of leading the country in protecting the constitutional principles and the great victory of DMK and its allies which have won all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry, 'the 40 out of 40 win' will be greatly helpful in that endeavour, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

INDIA bloc's victory in Tamil Nadu and at the national level has reined in autocracy and green shoots of democracy appear now, he said.

Asserting that people have rejected the BJP's 'communal' politics in the very soil where Ram temple was constructed in Uttar Pradesh, he explained the DMK's campaign strategy in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, the results for which were declared on June 4.

Writing a letter of thanksgiving to party workers, Stalin said people have handed the DMK and allies a spectacular victory and cadres worked hard for such a grand show.

Wholeheartedly thanking the people for their full support, the DMK chief said the success was on a pretty grand scale shattering BJP regime's 'abuse of power' and 'defamatory propaganda,' ensuring that 'communal forces' do not have a chance in Tamil Nadu.

Only in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the INDIA bloc has made a complete sweep and it evidences people's faith and the hardwork of cadres.

That the BJP could not get a majority on its own, which is a setback, only shows that people have no confidence in the saffron party-led regime at the Centre.

Without naming the BJP, Stalin slammed it for attempting to utilise people's spiritual beliefs for 'political mileage' and said 'communal forces' have been trounced by voters who have faith in God in the very soil where temple (Ram mandir in Ayodhya) was constructed. The election results show that people do not support an autocratic regime.

'Autocracy has been muffled' by the victory of INDIA bloc at the national and state level, he said adding the sense of fear among the minorities has now disappeared and green shoots of democracy appear now.

INDIA bloc will take up the task of leading the country in protecting the constitutional principles and the great victory of '40 out of 40' will be greatly helpful.

Recalling that he had set the target of '40 out of 40 (Narpathum namathey, nadum namathey)' way back in 2022 in a party event, the Dravidian party chief said the party performed booth-wise election work for over a year and a half.

He monitored the preparatory work for the Lok Sabha polls on a daily basis and "neither I took rest nor allowed you to take rest." The ruling party chief underlined the unity among allies since 2019, when the Secular Progressive Alliance was formed with the DMK at the helm.

Again, without naming the BJP, Stalin said those who thought of 'planting politics of hatred and communalism' tried to somehow gain a toehold in Tamil Nadu and in furtherance of their goal, spread rumours.

The PM visited Tamil Nadu eight times and levelled defamatory allegations against his party and targeted DMK's allies as well. Reiterating his accusation that AIADMK had been servile and in a 'secret alliance' with the BJP. "My campaign strategy was only about putting forth with ideological clarity the extent to which both these forces are dangerous to Tamil Nadu." The DMK performed its duty with responsibility in the poll arena and did not carry out campaign of hatred. The Prime Minister and others of the BJP regime at the Centre, who spoke as if they celebrated the Tamil language, actually betrayed the Tamil people and Tamil Nadu and this was conveyed to the people with proof.

Also, the string of welfare schemes of the social justice-led 'Dravidian model' regime was underscored besides the welfare-centric manifestos of DMK and its allies. It was highlighted that the INDIA bloc alone could trump 'fascism' and 'redeem democracy.' "We met the people, we ensured that the schemes of the three-year old Dravidian mode regime reached them. We understood their expectations, heard their requests and listened to them. More importantly, we found that people reposed confidence only in the DMK combine and their confidence has today blossomed into a complete victory."

Victory in all the 40 Lok Sabha segments became a reality only due to the perfect cohesion and coordination among allies as cadres and office-bearers of DMK regarded the constituencies contested by allies as their own and worked for their win and such a sentiment was reciprocated by partners.