40 people including several Indians killed in major fire in Kuwait

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Over 40 people, including several Indians, were killed in a devastating fire in a building housing labourers in Kuwait city, officials said on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the incident and said the Indian embassy in the Gulf nation will render the "fullest assistance" to all concerned.

Officials said the majority of the victims of the fire are Indians, mostly from Kerala.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," Jaishankar said on X.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured," he said.

Indian ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visited Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in the fire have been admitted.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today's fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy," the Indian embassy said on X.

"Almost all are reported to be stable by hospital authorities," it said.

Kuwait's health ministry said the injured were admitted to several hospitals, with 21 of them sent to Al-Adan Hospital, six to Farwaniya hospital, one to Al-Amiri and 11 to Mubarak hospital.

Officials in Delhi said officials from the Indian embassy are going to the hospitals where the victims were taken to.

The number of deaths and injured people will be known after they get the details, one of the officials said. PTI MPB ZMN