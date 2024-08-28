40 people injured in wall collapse in Bihar

Patna, Aug 28 (PTI) At least 40 people were injured after the wall of a house collapsed on them in Bihar's Patna district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at 2 pm in Shripalpur area on the outskirts of Patna when a religious function was going on there, a senior officer said.

The majority of the injured are women.

"At least 40 people were injured when the wall of a house collapsed on them in Shripalpur under the Punpun Police Station limits. The house belongs to Neeraj Kumar of Shripalpur area. When the incident took place, a religious function was going on in Kumar's residence," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

Around 100 people, mostly women, had gathered there to attend the religious function, he said.

Senior police officials immediately reached the spot and took all the injured people to a local medical facility, the SSP said.

Some of the injured were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) as their condition was serious, the officer said.

"The wall collapse incident is being examined. Senior officials of the district administration also reached the spot," he said.

Local police officials said villagers informed them that Kumar's family organises the religious function every Wednesday. PTI PKD BDC