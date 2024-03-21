40 scrap godowns destroyed in fire at warehouse complex in Thane; no person injured

Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) At least 40 scrap material godowns were destroyed after a fire broke out at a warehouse complex in Thane district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 12.20 am in one of the godowns at the complex in Golavli village of Dombivli area, fire officer Sudhir Dushings said.

There were minor explosions on account of chemical waste stored in a godown and a foul smell spread in the area, he said.

Nine fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by 12.30 pm following which cooling operations were started, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added. PTI COR GK