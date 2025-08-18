40 teams from 13 colleges shortlisted for Delhi govt's Industrial Ideathon finale

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Forty teams of students from 13 colleges have been shortlisted for the grand finale of the Delhi government's inaugural Industrial Ideathon 2025, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Monday.

The teams will compete across four categories -- logistics and supply chain, ease of doing business, frontier technologies and MSME resilience -- in the final round to be held on August 22.

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) led the list with 10 teams, followed by Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) with six, while Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) had five each.

The Ideathon received 652 registrations, of which 124 teams were assessed in the preliminary round on August 13 before the final 40 were chosen, officials said.

Winners will receive prizes worth Rs 40 lakh along with opportunities for industry recognition and support.

"The overwhelming response to the Industrial Ideathon proves that our youth are eager to participate in policymaking with the capabilities of offering real-world business solutions.

"The finalists from NSUT, IGDTUW, SSCBS, GGSIPU and other institutions demonstrate how Delhi's students are driving innovation across logistics, ease of doing business, technology adoption and MSME resilience," Sirsa added. PTI SLB NSD NSD