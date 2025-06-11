40 Uttarakhand villages bordering Nepal to be revitalised under Vibrant Village 2.0

Dehradun, Jun 11 (PTI) Forty villages in Uttarakhand close to the Nepal border have been selected for revitalisation under the Vibrant Village programme 2.0, a senior official said on Wednesday.

These villages are located in six development blocks spread over three districts of Uttarakhand including Champavat, Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar, Additional Secretary and Nodal Officer for the Vibrant Village programme in the state, Anuradha Pal said.

An action plan to revitalise these villages as per the guidelines of the Centre is being prepared now, for which suggestions have been sought from the district administrations concerned, she said.

Pal further informed that they have been asked to submit their proposals for livelihood development, housing, all weather road connectivity, communication network, television connectivity, electricity, farming-horticulture, education, health, tourism and incentives to self-help groups in the selected villages.

Uttarakhand shares a 275 km-long border with Nepal.

51 villages of Uttarakhand situated close to the China border in Chamoli , Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi districts were selected in the first phase of the programme, she said. 184 projects worth Rs 186.16 crore aimed at raising the standard of living of the residents of these villages and encouraging them to stay in their original places were launched in the first phase of the programme, Pal noted, adding that work is in progress in 162 of them.