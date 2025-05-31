40 woman BSF constables complete training in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, May 31 (PTI) A total of 40 woman constables, who joined the BSF on compassionate grounds, passed out after completing 24 weeks of rigorous training at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Kharkan near Hoshiarpur on Saturday, said officials.

An attestation parade was held to mark the occasion, with Inspector General of STC, BSF Kharkan, Sindhu Kumar, presiding over the event as the chief guest.

During the parade, the recruits presented a general salute to the chief guest and took the oath of allegiance to the Constitution and the country under the national flag.

Addressing the gathering, IG Sindhu Kumar congratulated the recruits on completing their training and praised their display of self-confidence, discipline and coordination.

The batch consists entirely of female constables who were inducted on compassionate grounds. PTI COR CHS MNK MNK