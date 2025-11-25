40-year-old bank manager commits suicide in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A 40-year-old bank manager died allegedly by jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Tuesday.

The security guard of the society in Rajnagar extension area heard a loud bang, the police said, adding that he immediately rushed towards that side and found the man lying in a pool of blood in the parking lot.

Later, the deceased was identified as Rohit Batra (40), who was posted as a branch manager at a Bank of India branch in Hapur.

The police reached there and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, ACP Upasna Pandey said.

The police examined the CCTV footage to know how Batra reached the 14th floor, and whether he was alone or accompanied by somebody. According to the police, Batra owned a flat on the seventh floor, but was living in Hapur.

Batra had also sent a suicide note on WhatsApp to his family members, which confirms that he was depressed due to a property dispute, ACP Pandey said, and added that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.