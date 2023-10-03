40-year-old building collapses in Thane district; none injured

Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) A 40-year-old building, which was declared dangerous by the administration, collapsed in Dombivili town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident that took place on a busy road in Kopargaon area around 5 pm, sub-officer of the civic fire station Namdeo Chowdhary said.

The ground-plus two-storey structure had nine flats with six families living in them, he said.

As the building started giving way gradually, the occupants rushed out to safety, the official said.

Local firemen rushed to the scene to clear the debris and they cordoned off the entire area around the crash site, he said. PTI COR ARU