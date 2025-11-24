40-year-old cab driver tries to stop fight, stabbed to death in Faridabad

Faridabad, Nov 24 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been stabbed to death when he tried to break up a fight near Sector 17 bypass road here, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra, a resident of Lalwa village in Palwal district, who used to work as a car driver in Sector 85 of Greater Faridabad, they said.

According to police, Ravindra was passing by the dividing line between Sectors 17 and 18 on Sunday, when he saw some people fighting. He stopped the car and intervened, but was fatally stabbed by a couple of men, who fled on their bike soon after.

After being alerted by some passersby, police reached the spot and rushed Ravindra to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"A case has been registered at Sector 17 police station against unidentified persons. We are examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras. We are also tracing the accused using the number plate on their bike," a senior police officer said. PTI COR RUK RUK