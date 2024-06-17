40-year-old man dies of electrocution while installing handpump in Rajasthan

Kota, Jun 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died of electrocution on Monday and three more were injured when they were installing a handpump in a village and a metal pipe came in contact with a power line passing overhead, police said.

They said the incident occurred in Bhindi village under the Keshoraipatan police station in Bundi district.

The deceased was identified as Rambabu Meena (40), a resident of Adila village.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Nand Singh Rajawat of the Keshoraipatan police station said the four workers were engaged in installing the handpump.

He said Meena was rushed to a community health centre at Kapren where doctors declared him dead.

Police handed over the body to his family members after a post-mortem examination and registered a case of accidental death under section 174 of the CrPC, Rajawat said. PTI COR IJT IJT