40-year-old man held for running over two men with his car in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly running over two men in central Delhi’s Paharganj with police seizing his blood-stained car, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 2.20 am on September 14 near the Rail Reservation Centre on Chelmsford Road, where two men were found injured and later admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, he said.

They were identified as Kalu Das (50) and Anil Das (48), both residents of Banka district in Bihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

A case was registered at Paharganj police station, and a team was formed to trace the vehicle and the accused. During the investigation, CCTV footage showed a red-coloured car running over the victims who were lying near the footpath.

Technical surveillance and local enquiries revealed that only one such vehicle regularly plied in the area, belonging to Govind Gupta, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, the DCP added.

Police analysed Gupta's call detail records and location, which confirmed his presence near Munjiya Chowk in Paharganj at the time of the incident. A raid was conducted, and Gupta was arrested, the DCP said.

The red car, which bore blood stains, was also seized. The accused has confessed to his involvement in the case, police added. PTI SSJ HIG