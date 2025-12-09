40-year-old man held for series of house burglaries in Thane city

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) A habitual house-breaking thief, involved in three recent daytime burglaries in Thane city, was arrested before he could dispose of the stolen items, police said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Prashant Kadam said the accused, Deepak Ramgopal Vaishya (40), has a long criminal history with nearly 15 cases of house-breaking and theft registered against him across Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Kadam said Vaishya would target locked homes during daytime and used the same modus operandi during the latest burglaries in the Wagle Estate area.

A theft case registered after a house owner returned from work to find her house broken into and jewellery and cash worth Rs 82,000 stolen, according to the DCP.

Kadam stated that CCTV footage and crime records helped identify Vaishya, who was later trapped and arrested in the Teen Hath Naka area by the Wagle Estate Crime Detection Squad on December 6.

During interrogation, Vaishya confessed to three housebreaking cases recently registered at the Wagle Estate Police Station. Police have recovered stolen property of Rs 1,92,500, including gold chains, necklaces, earrings, silver anklets and Rs 75,500 cash. PTI COR RSY