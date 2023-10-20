40-year-old woman dies of electrocution in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was electrocuted and her daughter suffered serious burn injuries when they came in contact with a high tension wire in a village of this district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Inar village under Koirauna police station area when Reshma, along with her daughter Anshika (15), had gone to cut grass in their field on Thursday evening when a high tension wire fell on the ground, Station House Officer Geeta Rai said.

The SHO said that Reshma rushed to push her daughter away after the girl stepped on the electric wire, but she herself fell on the wire and was electrocuted.

Locals got the electric supply stopped, she added.

Police said both were taken to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital late in the night where the doctors declared Reshma dead.

Anshika was referred to the trauma centre in Varanasi on Friday in a serious condition, the SHO said, adding the body of Reshma has been sent for postmortem. PTI COR SAB AS AS KVK KVK