400 acres of land belongs to state, not UoH, says Telangana govt

Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI) The Telangana government's plans to develop IT infrastructure and others on 400 acres of land over which student groups of University of Hyderabad (UoH) held protests snowballed on Monday with the government asserting that the land parcel belongs to it and not the university.

The land issue, however, got complicated as the UoH Registrar contradicted the government's claim that the boundary of the land in question was finalised.

The government, in a detailed note on the land issue, alleged that students are being misled by some political leaders and realty groups. The 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli borders UoH land.

The student groups and environmental activists are opposing the government's proposal to undertake development at the land, including auction, citing environmental conservation concerns.

The students claim that the land includes the Mushroom Rock area near UoH's East Campus.

A students' leader on Monday alleged that the more than 50 heavy earth moving machines deployed on Sunday to clear the land continued to operate throughout the night "razing the forests" and reached up to the departments where students study.

The machines reached the lakes and "ran over animals and trees", he alleged.

The union held a protest on Sunday after noticing deployment of police and earthmovers at the land and police detained over 50 students who were released late in the day.

Police on Monday said when the TGIIC initiated development work at the site on March 30, as per a Government Order, and while the work was going on at around 3.30 PM, a group of people from UoH and also others gathered at the site and tried to stop the work "forcibly". They "attacked" the officials and workers with sticks and stones.

During the assault, an ACP sustained grievous injuries on his right knee and ankle. After this, 53 members were taken into preventive arrest and they were released later on personal bonds.

Based on the complaint from TGIIC, a case was registered at Gachibowli Police Station for various offences including unlawful assembly, rioting, attack on public servants under relevant sections of BNS, police said.

Two accused--B Rohit Kumar and E Naveen Kumar were identified and arrested. The two arrested individuals are not students at the university anymore, police said, adding they have been remanded to judicial custody.

A release from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said there was no lathi charge on the students nor were any students dragged from their hostels as wrongly alleged.

Police further warned that anyone disrupting law and order will be liable for action as per law.

The TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) on Monday said it has proved its ownership of the land in court and that the UoH (a Central university) does not own any land in the land parcel in question.

Disputes, if any, created on the ownership of land, will be a contempt of the court, it said.

"Development works and auction of the land will not affect the ecosystem, including rocks. No lake exists in the land allotted for development," it said.

The state government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is giving top priority to the sustainable development of any local area and conservation of the environment in every plan, it said.

"Some political leaders and realty groups are opposing the project and misleading the students for their vested interests," it said.

The revenue records clearly state that the land is not forest land, it said.

With the consent of the University of Hyderabad Registrar, a survey of the land was conducted in July, 2024 in the presence of the university officials for identification of boundaries. "The officials finalised the boundaries on the same day," it said.

The proposed project is envisaged in line with the government's priorities of the development of world-class IT infrastructure, increased connectivity and availability of adequate urban spaces, the statement added.

However, the UoH on Monday said no survey was conducted in July 2024 by the revenue authorities in the campus to demarcate the 400 acres of land resumed by the state government in 2006.

The only action taken thus far has been a preliminary inspection of the land’s topography, UoH Registrar Devesh Nigam said in a statement.

The university also denied the government statement that it has agreed for such demarcation of the land.

The university will forward the representations of the stakeholders to the state government to reconsider the points raised and request it to conserve the environment and biodiversity in the area, he said.

Countering the university's claims, official sources pointed out that there are documents which show that the land in question in Kancha Gachibowli has been handed over from the university to the state government in 2004.

Attacking the government, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy alleged that muzzling of opposition voice, suppressing students, destroying green cover and sacrificing Hyderabad’s ecology for funds is the hallmark of the state's Congress government.

BRS leader K T Rama Rao held a meeting with the students on Monday evening and said his party would raise the issue in parliament.

"You can hear the peacocks crying for help as the bulldozers and JCBs of the Congress Govt rummage If you don’t speak up now, it’s on you Mr @RahulGandhi," Rama Rao said on 'X'. PTI SJR VVK SJR KH