400 bottles of banned cough syrup seized in Thane district; one held

Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district seized banned cough syrup valued at about Rs 3.3 lakh and arrested one person, who was carrying the medicine, on Saturday, an official said.

A police patrol team intercepted a man moving suspiciously on a motorcycle near a private hospital in the Kalyan area, he said.

The cops searched the two-wheeler and recovered 400 bottles of a cough syrup containing codeine, which is often abused, worth about Rs 3.3 lakh, the official said.

A case has been registered against the man, identified as 33-year-old Mohammad Matab Anis Rais, at Bazarpet police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

Efforts are being made to trace the supply chain, he added.