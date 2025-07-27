400 new BSNL towers to come up in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh: Union minister

Raipur, July 27 (PTI) The Central government is planning to install 400 new BSNL towers in Naxalite-affected and remote areas in Chhattisgarh to strengthen digital communication, Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said on Sunday.

He stated that the installation will be carried out in phases after obtaining the necessary approvals from security forces and the forest department.

The MoS for Rural Development and Telecommunications addressed a high-level review meeting in Raipur attended by senior officials from various departments and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, according to an official release.

"BSNL is currently providing high-quality 4G services across the country, and with this expansion, we are realising the mission of delivering digital connectivity to the last village in the country," Pemmasani said.

He also stressed that the government is carrying out development work in LWE-affected areas in a 'mission mode'.

He stated that the government is working on a strategy to deliver services at the doorstep in these regions.

The development measures included digitising schools, which will enable students to better prepare for competitive exams like JEE and NEET and providing special facilities for differently-abled students under a sensitive and inclusive initiative.

Pemmasani stated that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, welfare schemes of the Union government are reaching the last citizen in the line.

"Rapid development and transformation are now being seen in deprived, tribal, and remote areas as well," he added.

The minister emphasised that the government is keen to integrate digital, physical, and social infrastructure to bring the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' to the ground level.

During the meeting, the minister expressed satisfaction over the fast and effective implementation of flagship schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G), and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Chhattisgarh.

He said these schemes are bringing significant changes to rural infrastructure and the housing sector.

The minister also appreciated the role of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) while acknowledging initiatives like the 'Pink Auto' scheme to make women self-reliant, which could become a role model for other states.

"The SHGs are being linked with various schemes for providing them financial assistance, training, and marketing opportunities. This is helping women become self-reliant and increasing opportunities for self-employment," he added. PTI COR NSK