400 new e-rickshaw permits to be issued across multiple subdivisions: HP govt

Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) have been authorised to grant permits for 400 e-rickshaws across over 25 subdivisions of the state, officials said on Friday.

A fresh notification under Section 113 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, is issued wherein the respective (RTAs) are allowed to grant permits to e-rickshaws in various subdivisions, a spokesperson of the state government said here.

The passenger permits will be issued in sub-divisions, Palampur and Dharamshala in Kangra district, Chamba (Sadar) and Bhattiyat in Chamba district, Kalpa (Rekong Peo) and Sangla in Kinnaur district, Nahan and Rajgarh in Sirmaur district, they said.

Besides, carriage permits will also be issued in Jogindernagar, Padhar, Sarkaghat and Dharampur of Mandi district, Kullu, Bhuntar, Banjar, Manali, Patlikuhal and Naggar of Kullu district, Theog and Rohru in Shimla district, Kandaghat, Arki, Nalagarh and Baddi in Solan district and Haroli and Una in Una district, they added.

The notification further states that only e-rickshaws will be allowed for new registrations in these areas. In the remaining subdivisions of the state, the operation of auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws will continue to be restricted.

However, this restriction will not apply to auto-rickshaws already operating under valid permits.

Each registered and authorised e-Rickshaw will be allowed to operate only within a 20-kilometre radius of the concerned sub-division headquarters, the statement said.

Once an e-rickshaw is registered or authorised in a particular sub-division, its operational headquarters will remain permanent and cannot be changed or shifted under any circumstances, it said.

Apart from this, the vehicle must strictly operate within the judicial limits of the allotted sub-division, and any operation beyond the permitted area will be a violation of the notification and the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, it added. PTI BPL SHS SHS