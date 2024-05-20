'400 paar' means BJP will be defeated on more than 400 Lok Sabha seats: Akhilesh

Siddarthnagar (UP), May 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the BJP's call of '400 paar' means they will be defeated on more than 400 Lok Sabha seats and the party is working only to win the rest 143 constituencies.

Addressing a poll rally in favour of the SP candidate here, Yadav said that the BSP won one seat "by mistake" in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election two years back and cautioned voters to be "alert" against them in the ongoing general elections.

The SP president often charged Mayawati's party of helping the BJP in the parliamentary elections like they allegedly did in the 2022 UP elections.

"By '400 par' means that they will lose as many seats to the opposition in this election and are working to corner the remaining 143 seats," the SP president said addressing the rally.

The SP president repeated allegations against the BJP government of collecting "heavy amount" from vaccine companies for the contract to supply Covid-19 vaccines. "Fortunately, I did not take the corona vaccine. Those who took it are reporting medical complaints now," he said.

Yadav reiterated that the INDIA bloc government will provide for free good quality packed "aata (flour) and data." He alleged that during the rule of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath question papers of police and other government recruitment exams were leaked more than 10 times.

He claimed that around 60 lakh youths of the state have suffered due to paper leaks. "Has he ever ordered bulldozing properties of those involved in the question paper leaks?" Yadav asked taking an apparent jibe at the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. PTI SNS IJT MNK MNK