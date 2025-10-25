400 personnel of Tripura State Rifles leave for Bihar for election duty

Agartala, Oct 25 (PTI) Around 400 personnel of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have left for Patna for election-related duties in Bihar, an official said on Saturday.

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

“A contingent of five companies of TSR departed for Patna by a special train to perform election-related duties in Bihar,” Tripura Police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb said.

“The jawans are expected to reach Patna by Sunday morning,” Deb said.

He said the TSR personnel will stay in Bihar till the end of the polls. PTI PS RBT