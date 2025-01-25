400 PM-YASASVI beneficiaries invited as special guests for R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) About 400 students from 21 states selected under the PM-YASASVI scheme have been invited as special guests to witness the Republic Day parade here, officials said on Saturday.

These students are from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC) and Denotified and Nomadic Tribes (DNT).

The Prime Minister's Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI) is designed to empower marginalised groups through education, social inclusion and economic support.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will host a special programme to honour these students on Monday, its officials said.

Additional recognition will be given to select attendees on January 28 while another ceremony is scheduled for February 23 and 24 where 300 more guests will be felicitated, they said.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar addressed the students at a programme on Saturday. He lauded the PM-YASASVI scheme as a groundbreaking initiative for achieving social justice and inclusivity.

"This programme reflects the government's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and inspires young talents to overcome barriers and achieve excellence," he said.

Kumar also interacted with the students.

"India's youth is talented and energetic. No one can stop them from achieving success, and the world recognises their potential," he said.

Some of the primary benefits of the PM-YASASVI scheme include pre-matric scholarships of Rs 1.25 lakh annually for students in classes 9-12 and post-matric financial aid totalling Rs 12.75 crore for college education.

Additionally, the scheme offers top-class education support for access to quality schools and colleges, along with improved hostel facilities for OBC students.

In 2023-24, the government allocated Rs 387.27 crore for the scheme. PTI UZM DIV DIV