4,000 bottles of illegally stored cough syrups seized from Bhiwandi building; one held

Thane, Oct 24 (PTI) The crime branch has seized 4,000 bottles of various brands of cough syrup worth more than Rs 5.70 lakh from a building in Bhiwandi city of Thane district in Maharashtra and arrested a person, an official said on Tuesday.

Officials raided the building located in Gauripada area on October 21 on a tip-off and seized the illegal stock of cough syrups from a room below the staircase, as per an official release.

The seized cough syrups meant for sale fall under the category of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, it stated.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK