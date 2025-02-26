4,000 kg 'adulterated' ghee worth Rs 17.5 lakh seized from firm's premises in Gujarat

Palanpur, Feb 26 (PTI) Authorities have seized 4,000 kg of suspected adulterated ghee valued at Rs 17.5 lakh from the premises of a firm selling dairy products in an industrial area at Deesa in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, officials said on Wednesday.

The contaminated clarified butter was to be sent to neighbouring Rajasthan for sale during festivals, they informed.

According to the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Authority (FDCA), the firm, Shri Navkar Dairy Products, had failed to comply with notices issued in the past under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulation, 2011, and licence was cancelled on September 4 last year.

When the administration carried out a surprise inspection at the firm's premises in Deesa town on Tuesday, it found it was producing ghee despite cancellation of its licence, the FDCA said in a statement.

After investigation and questioning the person in charge, it was suspected the ghee produced by the company was adulterated with soybean and interesterified vegetable fat, the FDCA said in a statement.

"The authorities took action under the law and collected a total of 11 samples of different brands of ghee from the firm and sent them for laboratory test. The ghee was made at night and was to be sold in Rajasthan during festivals," it said.

The estimated value of the seized material, weighing around 4,000 kg, was Rs 17.50 lakh, the FDCA said.

Since the food item was prima facie found to be adulterated, further legal action will be taken as per rules after receiving their segregation report, it said.

Notably, the trading firm was in the past fined Rs 1.25 lakh for adulterating edible oil, and another Rs 25,000 in a criminal case for mixing colour in chillies, the FDCA said. PTI KA RSY