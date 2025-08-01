4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant will be dedicated to nation in Jan: Telangana Dy CM

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said the 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant near here would be fully dedicated to the nation in January next year.

Vikramarka, who inaugurated the plant's 800 MW unit, said it was a historic milestone in meeting the state's energy needs. The Dy CM, who holds the energy portfolio, alleged that the delay in obtaining environmental clearances during the previous BRS government caused nearly a two-year delay in project execution and resulted in an escalation in costs.

He said environmental clearances were secured within just two months of the Congress coming to power (in December, 2023).

State ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, A Laxman Kumar, and legislative council chairperson Gutha Sukhender Reddy were present on the occasion. PTI SJR ADB