40,000 pilgrims visit Mata Vaishno Devi daily, specially-abled to get services free: Shrine Board

Jammu, March 27 (PTI) As the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi prepares to welcome pilgrims during Chaitri Navratri beginning March 30, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced that persons with disabilities will receive various free services to facilitate their pilgrimage to the temple in Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir.

The board said that nearly 40,000 devotees pay obeisance daily at the shrine in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district.

"In recent days, there has been a significant increase in the number of pilgrims. Nearly 40,000 pilgrims visit the Mata Vaishno Devi temple daily, with numbers rising even further on weekends," Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMVDSB, said.

He further said that this trend is expected to rise during the upcoming Navratri season.

The CEO said that many decisions have been taken under the leadership of the honorable Chairman of the Mata Vaishno Devi Board, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji, to accommodate this influx. "We are making efforts to introduce several facilities to ensure a smooth and convenient pilgrimage during the upcoming Navratras," he said.

Garg also highlighted that around 95 per cent of pilgrims follow the traditional pilgrimage route. "In light of this, the board has launched several initiatives for the traditional pilgrimage route, including expanding and adding accommodation, resting, and langar facilities," he said.

Regarding facilities, the CEO announced that free slots for Attka aarti at Bhawan and Garbhjoon aarti at Adhkuwari will be reserved for divyang pilgrims from Chaitra Navratri onwards.

"A series of initiatives have recently been introduced for divyang pilgrims, including a dedicated quota in helicopter bookings and free battery car services," he added.

He further said that advanced online bookings for helicopter services at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine are now available for senior citizens and divyang pilgrims as a special category. "Reservations can be made through the board’s website," he added.

Regarding new facilities added to the yatra route, he said that an all-weather covered resting area for 1,500 pilgrims at Ardhkuwari, which is being set up to facilitate yatris starting this Chaitra Navratri.

"It will feature a water ATM, prasad kiosk, refreshment unit, and live telecast of Garbhjoon Aarti to enhance the divine yatra experience," he said.

He also said that newly released photographs of the holy Pindis, in LED backlit frames and various sizes, are now available on the official website of the shrine board.

"Bookings can be made under the ''Online Services'' tab at maavaishnodevi.org for home delivery starting this chaitra navratri," he added.

The CEO said that the renovated Darshani Deodi, with a double-storey queue complex, is fully prepared to welcome pilgrims this Chaitra Navratri.

"An all-weather marble-clad structure, with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 pilgrims at a time, enhances the glory of the traditional Banganga track," he said. PTI AB HIG HIG