4,006 new Aadhaar kits to be distributed in Maharashtra: Shelar

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister of Information Technology said on Thursday that 4,066 new Aadhaar kits would be distributed in the state for enrolment and record updates concerning the 12-digit unique identification number.

The kits, including fingerprint and iris scanners, will be handed over to the district collector offices across the state from February 10, he said.

Centres providing services like new Aadhaar enrolment, renewal and address updates are operational across the state. In 2014, he said, 3,873 Aadhaar kits were supplied to the district collector offices for these services.

Of the kits provided earlier, nearly 2,500 are currently in use, while complaints have been received concerning about 13,00 faulty kits, said the minister.

Considering the demand from rural areas, Shelar said he met with IT Secretary Parag Jain Nainutia at the state secretariat Mantrayala on Thursday.

“The requirement for new Aadhaar kits was reviewed at the meeting. Keeping in mind the demand from each district and the need to replace faulty kits, it was decided to distribute 4,066 new kits,” Shelar said.

The new kits will be distributed from February 10 and they are being tested by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), he said. PTI ND NR