402 villages affected by floods in Uttar Pradesh; relief measures in progress

Lucknow, Aug 3 (PTI) Floods in Uttar Pradesh have affected 402 villages in 37 tehsils, impacting 84,392 people, an official statement said on Sunday.

Of this, 47,906 people have received assistance, according to Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami.

Currently, 17 districts -- including Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Etawah and Fatehpur -- are grappling with the impact of flooding. Relief and rescue operations are underway in full swing, with continuous patrolling by National Disaster Relief Force, State Disaster Relief Force, and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel.

While the floods have damaged 343 homes so far, 327 families have already received compensation. Over 4,015 hectares of land have been affected, the statement said, adding that relief supplies are being delivered using 493 boats and motor boats.

To support those impacted, 6,536 food packets and 76,632 lunch packets have been distributed so far. Moreover, 29 community kitchens (langars) have been set up to provide fresh meals to the affected people.

A total of 905 flood shelters are currently operational, housing 11,248 displaced individuals. 757 health teams are conducting medical check-ups, while 1,193 flood posts have been set up to monitor the evolving situation, the statement added. PTI CDN RUK RUK