40th Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar to feature 90 stalls of Indian artisans from Sep 26

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The intricate handloom weaving of Kutch in Gujarat, the vibrant Sohrai paintings of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, and the carved wooden cutlery from Udayagiri in Hyderabad will be among the traditional crafts from different parts of India at the upcoming crafts bazaar by Dastkari Haat Samiti.

Starting from September 26, the 40th Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar at Handloom Haat here will also mark the association's 40 years of working with the craft community, giving Indian artisans visibility, dignity and livelihood through their craft.

With over 90 stalls, the bazaar will host a display of weaves, block prints, embroideries, and crafts in bamboo, grass, wood, metal, terracotta, and ceramic, along with jewellery and stationery.

Some of the highlights include Shibori art from Rajasthan, a resist-dyeing technique that involves binding, stitching, twisting, and compressing fabric to create intricate patterns; Sabai grass weaving from Odisha, the eco-friendly craft using natural fibre to weave a variety of durable and decorative items; and Kolhapuri chappals from Maharashtra, the iconic handcrafted leather sandals known for their sturdy design and distinctive plating technique.

Visitors will also be able to witness live demonstrations of terracotta, Madhubani, Gond, and miniature painting.

The festive bazaar will host live performances of Chhau dancers led by Bhawani Kalindi from West Bengal, along with the flavours of Rajasthani cuisine at food stalls.

"Among Delhi’s many festive markets, this one remains singular-organic in its ethos, aesthetic in its design, and filled with the promise of new faces, new skills, and new surprises for Dussehra-Diwali 2025. More than a shopping destination, it is a space of discovery and delight, a precursor to the Samiti’s annual holiday event at Dilli Haat in January," the organisers said in a statement.

The Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar will come to a close on October 5.