41 'Govindas' injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai: At least 41 'Govindas', youngsters involved in the formation of multi-storeyed human pyramids as part of the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations, were injured in Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said.

These injured Govindas were admitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run and private hospitals in the city for treatment, a civic official said.

The Dahi Handi, part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is seeing enthusiastic participation by the revellers. The festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

As part of the celebrations, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'Dahi Handis' (claypots filled with curd) suspended in mid-air.

Till 3 pm, 41 Govindas sustained injuries while attempting to form human pyramids in parts of the city, the civic official said.

Of these injured Govindas, eight have been admitted to various hospitals and 26 were being treated at OPDs, while seven others were discharged post treatment.

Of the eight Govinda admitted, three were at Rajawadi hospital, while one each was at KEM hospital, Saint George hospital, MT Hospital, and Kurla Bhabha hospital, the official said.

Mumbai city and its suburbs have been witnessing intermittent light to moderate showers since morning.

Several prominent 'Govinda Pathaks' (groups) tried to form a nine-tier human pyramid at several locations in the city.

In the wake of cases of sexual assaults reported in parts of Maharashtra and elsewhere, several Govinda groups also displayed social messages through banners and posters while breaking Dahi Handis in Mumbai, Thane and other places.

Several all-women Govinda groups are also seen trying to break the Dahi Handi by forming human pyramids.

The festival also led to traffic snarls in many areas in the city as Dahi Handis were hung at key intersections and junctions. The haphazardly parked two-wheelers and other vehicles belonging to Govinda groups added to the woes.