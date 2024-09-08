41 IAS officers transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle in Bihar

Patna, Sep 8 (PTI) Forty-one IAS officers, mostly district magistrates, were transferred in a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Bihar.

While Bhojpur DM Raj Kumar was made the managing director of Bihar State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (COMFED), Sheohar DM Pankaj Kumar was appointed director (primary education) in the Education Department, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department late on Saturday.

Director in Mines and Geology Department Mohd Nayyar Iqbal was shifted to the Food, and Consumer Protection Department as special secretary. Jamui DM Rakesh Kumar was appointed director (chakbandi) in the Directorate of Land Records and Survey.

Director (Mid-day meal) in the Education Department Mithlesh Mishra was appointed DM of Lakhisarai, while Rohtas DM Navin Kumar was made commissioner in the Transport Department.

Araria DM Inayat Khan was appointed registrar in the State Cooperative Societies Department. Vidya Nand Singh, deputy director in the Panchayati Raj Department, was appointed director in the Planning Department.

Begusarai DM Roshan Kushwaha was appointed DM of Samastipur. Sheikhpura DM J Priyadarshani was made director in the Department of Revenue and Land Reform. PTI PKD SOM