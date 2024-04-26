41 inpatients, accompanied by nurses & doctors, cast vote thanks to city hospital and civic body

Bengaluru, Apr 26 (PTI) Manipal Hospitals Group assisted 41 inpatients cast their vote in the Lok Sabha polls on Friday, with the help of city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The hospital administration put their ambulance service into action to help them exercise their democratic right. Green corridors were created across constituencies to ensure easy, hassle-free voting, they said.

Chief Operating Officer of Manipal Hospitals Karthik Rajagopal said that the patients were escorted to the polling stations in hospital-designated vehicles, after a comprehensive health assessment and receiving clearance from their attending physicians.

According to the hospital administration, all 41 medically-fit inpatients transported to the respective constituencies were accompanied by medical staff including nurses and a doctor.

Among them was 39-year-old H N Muralidhar who was scheduled for a minimally invasive surgical procedure at noon on Friday.

Determined to cast his ballot before the procedure, he told PTI that voting was his right, and despite getting ready for surgery, he opted to vote for "five years of democracy." "I cast my vote in Chikkaballapur Constituency. What I want to say to the youngsters is that voting is not just a privilege but a duty — a duty to ensure that the voices of citizens are heard and that the government represents the will of the people," Muralidhar said.

The patients, across all age groups ranging from 25 to 103 years, included survivors of colon cancer, individuals who underwent total knee replacement surgery and dialysis, an accident victim, and those suffering from various medical conditions such as UTI and anaemia, Subacute Intestinal Obstruction, Acute Kidney injury, High BP, Pneumonia, and heart ailments.

A year ago, a patient named Raja was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur with a severe head injury after a road accident. Though the doctors managed to save his life, he lost his vision and was put on ventilator support. However, he was out of danger.

Today, as he continues to recover, Raja’s spirit is unbroken by the trials he has faced. "With gratitude in my heart, I proudly exercised my right to vote today,” he said. PTI AMP RS AMP ANE