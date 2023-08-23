41 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Amritsar, 3 held

Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) The Punjab Police Wednesday said it has recovered 41 kilograms of heroin after arresting three drug traffickers in Amritsar.

Advertisment

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said with this seizure, police busted a cross-border drug network.

"Big Blow to #Pakistan based Drug Network: Special Task Force has busted a major cartel and seized 41 Kg Heroin after arresting 3 drug traffickers," Yadav on X, formerly Twitter.

"Heroin transported through Ravi river. The main kingpin involved in the Trans Border narcotic network arrested," he added.

A case in this regard has been registered, he said, adding that investigation was underway to establish backward and forward linkages. PTI CHS CK