41 lakh school students in Gujarat getting nutritious breakfast under state govt scheme

Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Nearly 41 lakh students from pre-primary to Class 8 at more than 32,000 government schools in Gujarat are getting nutritious breakfast everyday under a scheme launched last year to ensure children get an adequate share of nutrition along with education.

The scheme, Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, was launched in 2024 by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as a part of the 'Suposhit Gujarat Mission', said an official release on Tuesday.

The breakfast yojana is in addition to mid-day meals provided to students under a separate government scheme.

Under the mid-day meal scheme, full lunch is provided to students during school recess. Under the Alpahar Yojana, nutritious breakfast is given in the morning to students of pre-primary and primary schools run by the government, said the release.

The Alpahar Yojana's objective is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi' (nutrition along with education). This scheme is currently benefiting nearly 41 lakh students from Balvatika (pre-primary) to Class 8 across 32,277 government schools, it said.

Before the classes begin, these 41 lakh students are served a nutrition-rich breakfast everyday at their respective school. The rotating menu includes protein and energy-rich traditional foods like sukhdi, chana chaat, mixed lentils, and 'Shri Anna' - a mix of millets known for their high protein and energy content, according to the release.

For the financial year 2025-26, the state government has allocated Rs 616.67 crore for the scheme, which has made a noticeable impact in not only boosting school attendance, but also significantly enhancing the physical and mental development of students, it stated.

"School students are now enjoying their breakfast. The menu has been designed to be nutritious and special attention has been given to make sure that the food is rich in protein and calories," said Joint Commissioner, PM Poshan Yojna, Neha Gupta.

The initiative is boosting school attendance, enhancing student well-being, and setting a national example in the fight against malnutrition, said the release.

"As soon as children arrive at school in the morning, they receive a protein-rich breakfast under this scheme," said head teacher of a primary school in Ahmedabad, Rajendra Prajapati.