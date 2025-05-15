41-member Ethiopian delegation meets Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday interacted with a 41-member high-level delegation from Ethiopia, according to an official statement.

The delegation is in India as part of a 'Capacity Building Programme for Civil Servants of Ethiopia' organised by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) from May 12 to May 17.

The Ethiopian delegation, comprising Zahra Humed, deputy speaker of the Union Parliament, alongside speakers of regional parliaments, state ministers, departmental secretaries, and heads of security bureaus, visited the Delhi Assembly premises for a discussion on parliamentary practices and experiences, it said.

Gupta expressed the honour of hosting the Ethiopian delegation and underscored the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between India and Ethiopia, exemplified by shared traditions, it said.

He also highlighted Delhi's governance advancements, including the adoption of the National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA) for paperless operations, the installation of a 500 kw solar power plant -- making it India's first fully solar-powered Assembly -- and the digitisation of the Assembly library to conserve legislative heritage, it said.

Gupta emphasised the value of international legislative cooperation and people-to-people exchanges in fostering mutual understanding and shared progress.

"The Delhi Legislative Assembly is not merely a legislative centre, it is a living monument of India's democratic journey. We are delighted to welcome our Ethiopian colleagues to this historic institution and look forward to continued collaboration and mutual learning," he said. PTI SLB RHL