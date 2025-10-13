41 sqkm of Delhi's Southern Ridge declared 'reserved forest'

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Delhi government on Monday declared 41 square kilometres of the Southern Ridge as a reserved forest under the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

"Our priority is to make Delhi a modern capital with a pollution-free, green, and balanced environment," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

The declaration marks the first phase of a larger initiative to protect and revive the ridge areas, long affected by neglect and encroachment, the government said in a statement.

Addressing the media at her office, Gupta said the step will not only preserve Delhi's greenery but will also ensure clean air and a healthy environment for future generations.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted the ecological importance of the move.

"This will be a decisive step in controlling air pollution and expanding greenery in Delhi," he said, while also accusing the previous administrations of failing to act against encroachments in and degradation of the ridge areas.

The government had earlier said it would undertake large-scale plantation of indigenous and fruit-bearing trees such as neem, peepal, shisham, mango, tamarind, and jamun on open land in the newly declared reserved forest.

Gupta said the government is assessing other ridge areas in Delhi for similar conservation measures.