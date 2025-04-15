41 wanted criminals arrested during special anti-crime drive in J'khand's East Singhbhum

Jamshedpur, Apr 15 (PTI) Forty-one wanted criminals were arrested during the special anti-crime drive launched by East Singhbhum district police, an official bulletin said.

The special anti-crime drive was launched across the district on Sunday on the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal.

During the drive 41 wanted criminals were arrested and physical verification of 611 criminals was done, it said.

Apart from physical verification of suspicious and tainted criminals and arrest or wanted criminals, the police also conducted raids in railway stations, bus stands, hotels, lodges and guest houses to check criminal activities.

Police also carried out anti-drink drive operation.

All Deputy Superintendent of Police, officers-in-charge of all police stations, and Circle Inspectors have taken part in the drive, it added. PTI BS RG