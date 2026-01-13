41-year-old man shot dead in Jharkhand's Galudih over land dispute

Jamshedpur, Jan 13 (PTI) A 41-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district over a land dispute, police said on Tuesday.

Tarapado Mahato, who ran a Common Service Centre (CSC) in Kharia Colony in Ghatsila's Galudih police station area, was busy dealing with customers when armed men arrived on a motorcycle and shot him dead, they said.

The accused managed to escape following the incident, which happened around 8 pm on Monday, they added.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg said the perpetrators have been identified and a hunt is underway to apprehend them.

"Personal enmity over land dispute is suspected to be the cause of murder," he said, adding that an investigation has been started.

The deceased had joined Jairam Mahato-led Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) ahead of the recent Ghatsila bypoll. His wife, Asha Rani Mahato, was the deputy chief of the Ulda panchayat.

Condemning the incident, Mahato said the incident raises serious questions about the prevailing law and order situation of the state. PTI BS SOM