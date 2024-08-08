412 FIRs filed, 87 arrested in last 7 years for illegal poppy cultivation: Manipur CM

Imphal, Aug 8 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday informed the assembly that 412 FIRs were lodged and 87 people arrested in the last seven years in connection with illegal poppy cultivation in the state.

Responding to a query by Congress MLA Th Lokeshwor, the CM said altogether 16,788 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed between 2017 and 2024.

"From 2017 to 2024, 412 FIRs were registered for illegal poppy cultivation. Eighty-seven people, including 16 village chiefs, were also arrested from January 2017 to July 2024" Singh said in a written reply.

To a query raised by Congress MLA K Ranjit on the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, Singh said the pact has not been extended from February 29 this year.

"The SoO is a tripartite pact between the central government, Manipur government and multiple Kuki militant groups. The state cabinet, after seeing the unwanted activities of the militant groups, withdrew from the pact (in March 2023).

"The decision to withdraw was also sent to the central government and since then the pact has not been extended," Singh said.

The SoO pact was signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and two conglomerates of Kuki militant outfits – Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF). The pact was signed in 2008 and extended periodically thereafter.

As part of the SoO pact, a Joint Monitoring Group (JMG), comprising representatives of central and state government agencies, the KNO and UPF, was formed to oversee adherence to the ground rules.

Singh also said, "The SoO is for bringing peace by the central government and the Manipur government cannot interfere much in it." PTI CORR BDC