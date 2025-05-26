413 drone attacks on Rajasthan during Operation Sindoor, all neutralised: BSF IG

Jodhpur, May 26 (PTI) Pakistan carried out 413 drone attacks in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Sri Ganganagar districts but all of them were neutralised mid-air by India's air defense system, Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General (Rajasthan Frontier) ML Garg said on Monday.

In an interaction with media at the BSF headquarters in Jodhpur, Garg shared the force's achievements during Operation Sindoor at the Western Border.

He said Pakistan's army targeted sensitive locations in Rajasthan, including the Phalodi air base, but the forces responded with precise timing, exactly where and when required.

Garg said the missiles and drones from Pakistan were not empty but not a single one could touch the Indian soil or cause damage to any facility here, be it military or civilian.

"Before they could reach the ground, our anti-missile technology and air defense systems destroyed them mid-air," he said, adding that this was precisely why there was no damage on the Indian side. Whatever fell on the ground was merely drone debris or empty missile shells, he said.

Although some houses suffered minor damages such as wall collapse and structural harm, Garg expressed satisfaction that not a single civilian casualty occurred on the Western Border.

"Prior preparation with modern resources prevented major loss," he said.

During the conflict, senior BSF officers were deployed in border areas to further strengthen the security arrangements and instill a sense of security among the border residents, he said.

Asked about the preparations across the border during Operation Sindoor, Garg said Pakistan had deployed its army along its side of the border, but not a single Indian soldier stepped back an inch.