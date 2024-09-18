415 candidates in fray for phase-3 of J-K assembly polls

Jammu, Sept 17 (PTI) As the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations ended on Tuesday, a total of 415 candidates remain in the fray for 40 assembly constituencies going to polls in the third phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1, officials said.
Tuesday was the last day of the withdrawal of nomination papers for the final phase covering assembly segments spread across seven districts -- Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts in Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts in north Kashmir.
“Out of the total 449 valid nominations, 34 candidates withdrew their nominations by the last date of withdrawal (September 17).
"With this, only 415 validly nominated candidates now remain in the fray for the third and final phase on October 1,” the office of the chief electoral officer said.
It said the highest 16 candidates withdrew their nomination in Kupwara district, followed by six in Baramulla district, four each in Jammu district and Bandipora district, three in Kathua district and one in Udhampur district.
With this, 109 candidates remain in Jammu district, followed by 101 in Baramulla district, 59 in Kupwara district, 42 in Bandipora district, 37 in Udhampur district, 35 in Kathua district, while 32 candidates remain in the final fray in Samba district.
With this a total of 873 candidates are in the fray in the Assembly Elections for 90 assembly constituencies, including 219 candidates for 24 seats in the first phase (September 18), 239 candidates for 26 seats in the second phase (September 25) and 415 candidates for 40 seats in the third phase. PTI TAS TAS RT RT