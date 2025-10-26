4.15 kg hydroponic weed seized at Hyderabad airport: DRI

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI) A total of 4.15 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 4.15 crore, was seized from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, the DRI said on Sunday.

"Based on specific intelligence, officers of the Hyderabad Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok on October 25," the release said.

"On systematic search of his baggage, packets containing a greenish lumpy substance were recovered, which tested positive for Cannabis," it added.

The release stated that the hydroponic weed was hidden inside a false bottom of the luggage. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation is in progress, it further said. PTI VVK SSK