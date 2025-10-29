41.9 pc reduction in PM10 in Mayur Vihar, Burari due to cloud seeding, says Delhi govt

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The recent cloud seeding pilot operation carried out at locations like Mayur Vihar and Burari led to particulate matter reductions as high as 41.9 per cent in PM10, along with significant AQI improvements at these sites, said an official statement.

However, these promising results are one component of a broader and holistic framework addressing pollution from multiple angles, including strict enforcement, mechanical road sweeping, vehicular emission checks and waste management initiatives, it added.

"Science-driven policy is at the heart of Delhi's clean air mission. Even with low cloud moisture levels, the trial yielded measurable Particulate Matter (PM) reductions. Yet, our efforts do not rely solely on a single intervention -- we combine technology with continuous civic engagement and enforcement to deliver tangible improvements," said Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Delhi's air quality index was recorded at 279.

"The momentum we see today is due to a holistic approach -- our government stands firmly behind evidence-based interventions and relentless civic work that benefits every resident," he added.

Another round of cloud seeding is slated in the coming days, depending on the required weather and humidity conditions.

According to data shared by the government, 12,017 MT of garbage was removed from city limits while 2,970 km of roads was mechanically swept with 772.64 KL water used for dust suppression.

The data said 2,455 MT construction and demolition (C&D) waste was lifted in one day, with 92 challans being issued for environmental violations and fines worth Rs 27.59 lakh have been imposed.

Over 10,253 challans for vehicular pollution were issued while 68 complaints were registered on 311 App, Green Delhi App, SAMEER App, and other social media platforms, and 203 of these have been resolved. PTI SLB KSS KSS