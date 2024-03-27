42 file nominations for first phase of LS polls in Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) Altogether 42 candidates, including Union minister Nisith Pramanik, have filed their nominations for the first phase of polling in three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal on April 19, an official said.

On the last day of filing of nominations on Wednesday, 17 people submitted their papers for the constituencies of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri - all in the northern part of the state.

Besides Pramanik, a total of 18 candidates, including TMC nominee Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, filed their nomination papers for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency, the official said.

In Alipurduar, TMC candidate Prakash Chik Baraik and BJP candidate Manoj Tigga who is a party MLA from Madarihat, are among 11 contestants who submitted their nomination papers.

A total of 13 candidates filed their nominations in Jalpaiguri. Of them, the key ones include BJP's Jayanta Kumar Roy and Nirmal Chandra Roy of the TMC.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 28 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 30, he added.

West Bengal will witness a seven-phase polling between April 19 and June 1. PTI SCH NN